Mateusz Klich is a fan favourite at Leeds United, but speculation has risen again about his future as the January transfer window approaches.

Sources in both Poland and the USA suggest that Wayne Rooney’s DC United are ‘finalising a deal’ which is ‘not 100 per cent done, but close’.

Klich scored a brilliant 88th-minute winner in Thursday night’s mid-season break friendly against Spanish hosts Elche, but the midfielder has had limited game time this season.

Lee Sobot discusses the prospect of Klich moving on in the window, or whether there’s a role in the starting line-up for him going forward.