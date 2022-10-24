Showing Now | Football and Sport
Qatar 2022 Stadium Fact File
Qatar 2022 is set to kick off next month and the footballing world is stoked. In this video, we show you each of Qatar’s stadiums, built specifically for the World Cup and look at their location, capacity and other facts. The 2022 World Cup is set to kick off on November 20 and runs through to December 18.
