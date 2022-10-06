Showing Now | Football and Sport
Qatar World Cup 2022: Which player from another nation would you select for England?
Any nation, any time period - who would the Box to Box podcast panel add to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Up Next
03:16
Who are Manchester City’s closest Premier League title challengers?
02:56
Five things you need to know about the World Cup in Qatar | Football Talk Special
04:00
Who is likely to become the next Wolves manager after Bruno Lage sacked?
03:41
England Women football: who has Sarina Wiegman chosen for squad? | Women’s Super League Show special
00:31
Shocking moment a danger driver sipped from gin glass before seriously injuring girlfriend in smash
12:10
Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans’ thoughts on a winter World Cup
01:50
Greenpeace protester gatecrash Liz Truss’ Tory Party Conference speech
01:20
Young man dices with death as he crosses railway tracks moments before train thunders past
01:23
Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?
03:05
Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay
03:05
Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods
02:30
University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe
02:19
The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box
31:30
The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream
03:23
Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
49:21
Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room
23:31