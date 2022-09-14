Showing Now | Football and Sport
Rugby League World Cup 2022: a history of the competition
The Rugby League World Cup is fast approaching with England gearing up to host the pinnacle event in international rugby.
The England rugby league team will be aiming to emulate this success in this year’s competition. But when does the Rugby League World Cup kick off and what is the schedule for this year’s competition?
Here is your guide to this year’s Rugby League World Cup with National World rugby expert Pete Smith.
