Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius was one-on-one with the ‘keeper 30 seconds into the Gunners’ Women’s Super League game against Reading on Sunday night. The ‘top three’ v relegation contenders contest looked set up to be an absolute goalfest, but in the end Jonas Eidevall’s side only just held on to a 1-0 win. With three points on the board but so many chances going begging up top, do Arsenal need to worry?