Liverpool have been put up for sale by owners Fenway Sports Group.

Despite overseeing the club’s return to the European elite - with the Reds winning a sixth Champions League, a first Premier League title, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup under their ownership - FSG are now said to be ready to listen to offers.

When purchasing Liverpool from much-maligned pair Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, FSG paid just £300 million. The Reds are now worth significantly more than that figure.

LiverpoolWorld football writer Will Rooney discusses the move and what he thinks of FSG’s time in charge of the club.