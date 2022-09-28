Showing Now | Football and Sport
The London Marathon 2022: everything you need to know
The TCS London Marathon returns this year with competitors from across the globe taking part in the 26.2 mile event. Last year saw the Marathon delayed until October as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, with 40,000 mass participants taking part.
Here’s everything you need to know about the race including the route, timings and an interview with one runner taking part.
Up Next
02:21
Has Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp underachieved during his time at Anfield?
02:11
Rugby League World Cup 2022: a history of the competition
15:43
World Cup Qatar 2022: England’s defensive options and how far will the home nations go? | Football Talk
03:05
What is the greatest Premier League moment of all time?
02:10
‘Weekly customers now visit every two weeks’ - Bombay Palace in Coventry worried about the future
03:05
Mortgage payments surge: All you need to know about interest rates
14:54
Who is Britain’s best local hero? | Bragging Rights (Episode one)
22:50
Which UK cities have the best live music scene? | Bragging Rights (Pilot)
08:50
UK mini-budget 2022: tax cuts, stamp duty and energy support schemes explained
03:05
Pound rate sinks to record low: What it means for household energy bills, fuel prices and goods
02:30
University Freshers’ Week 2022: Tips for students to stay safe
02:05
Energy bills: Four tips to save money on your bills
03:23
Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box
16:14
Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show
31:30
Crime Of The Future Review and our favourite movie opening scenes | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: your weekly guide to the best new releases
49:21
Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room
23:31
Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered
39:45
The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony
35:01