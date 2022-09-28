Register
Showing Now | Football and Sport

Claudia Marquis | 2 hours ago

The London Marathon 2022: everything you need to know

The TCS London Marathon returns this year with competitors from across the globe taking part in the 26.2 mile event. Last year saw the Marathon delayed until October as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, with 40,000 mass participants taking part.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race including the route, timings and an interview with one runner taking part.

