Tottenham’s mixed form continued this week with defeats against Liverpool in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

The games were the fourth and fifth in a row the team had gone 2-0 behind, sparking concern among many fans on social media.

Despite this, Spurs remain in fourth spot in the league and are safely through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face AC Milan.

Tottenham take on Leeds on Saturday looking to sign off before the mid-term World Cup break on a high. James Trembath looks ahead to the clash, rates the season so far, and eyes up his dream signings in January.