Pep Guardiola’s contract is due to expire at Manchester City in the summer of 2023.

The boss revealed he is hoping to bring his squad to Abu Dhabi during the World Cup for some warm weather training, although insisted no definitive plans have been made yet.

And this could be the perfect time for Guardiola to meet the club’s hierachy to discuss a new contract, according to ManchesterWorld’s football writer Michael Plant.

He says the City manager has created ‘probably the best team in the history of English football’.

The Champions League the only title to elude him so far, and they’re already safely through to this season’s last 16.