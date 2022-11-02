For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | Football and Sport

James Trembath | a day ago

The big problem Spurs need to fix for Liverpool test after Champions League ecstasy

Totteham came from behind to beat Marseille with the final kick of the game to top the group and secure a place in the Champions of League round of 16.

NationalWorld Digital Production Editor and Spurs fan James Trembath reflects on the ‘game of two halves’ in France plus discusses the major problem that must be fixed when Liverpool visit North London on Sunday in the Premier League.

Up Next

02:40

FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar

09:30

Are Women’s Super League facilities good enough? | Women’s Super League Show

11:03

What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show

02:31

Does Erling Haaland hold the key to Man City’s quest for Champions League glory?

News

05:48

Women’s Aid on what the PM must do to tackle domestic abuse

03:05

Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills

00:13

Raw sewage nightmare on Cornwall beach after huge brown sludge pumped into idyllic tourist destination

01:30

Manston UK migrant centre: first hand account of conditions at the site

More News

03:05

Tips on how to keep yourself and others safe on a night out

03:05

Christmas lights: Should councils switch them off this year?

01:09

‘Someone ate through a glass window’ - Stoke MP speaks out on Monkey Dust drug ‘epidemic’

03:05

Does Christmas come too early?

National World Explainers

11:02

COP27: The importance of climate change summit explained

03:05

Bonfire Night: tips on how to keep your pets safe and calm when fireworks go off

01:00

Clocks go back: the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time explained

17:59

Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country

More National World Explainers

11:06

‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained

02:08

Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?

02:24

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods

02:49

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?

TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room

14:56

What type of Prime Minister will Rishi Sunak be? | Uncovered Special

More Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

04:33

Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?

01:49

‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking

10:17

FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?

06:07

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England

12:10

Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans give their verdict on a winter tournament | Box to Box Football Show