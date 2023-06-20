For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Football fan banned for wearing shirt 'mocking Hillsborough disaster'
Joe Biden's son Hunter charged with tax and gun offences
Race against time for missing Titanic sub crew as oxygen dwindles
Police officer guilty of raping teen girl after lying about his age
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Murder investigation launched after teen allegedly stabbed to death

Showing Now | Football and Sport

James Trembath | an hour ago

Tottenham fan video: Why Son won’t quit for Saudi Arabia, Maddison ‘favours’ Spurs and Kulusevski ‘steal’

The transfer window is open and Tottenham have already made one significant move with the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus for a reported fee of around £25m.

The Swede - who bagged eight assists and five goals in 18 games in his first season - has agreed a five year contract after his initial 18-month loan was made permanent.

Spurs fan James Trembath gives his verdict on the ‘bargain’ move and also discussed Son Heung-Min and why he won’t quit the club despite rumoured interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. We also look at James Maddison and whether he will sign for Tottenham or Newcastle, and the pros and cons of both transfers.

Up Next

02:05

Watch: Royal Ascot 2023 - Lee’s Sobot’s day one picks including his nap in the St James’ Palace Stakes

12:00

Video verdict: How Brendan Rodgers will overcome the acrimony of Celtic fans after re-appointment as manager

24:00

Video: Declan Rice Arsenal ‘priority’, Kai Havertz latest, Romeo Lavia and big exits | Chris Wheatley Show

03:29

Fan video: Tottenham’s ‘new midfield signing’ that could thrive under Ange Postecoglou

News

01:19

Watch: Massive ocean search underway to find missing Titanic submarine

00:47

Watch: Smart toddler breaks out of his crib - without leaving a trace

00:36

Watch: Rishi Sunak appears to mock trans women in leaked video

02:00

Watch: Tom Cruise delights fan, five, by signing Top Gun shirt before new Mission: Impossible movie premiere

More News

02:38

Watch: David Cameron tells inquiry that UK was not prepared for COVID pandemic

03:21

Watch: Four people, including two children, found dead at London flat

00:39

Watch: Pedestrian just two seconds away from being hit by a speeding train

00:38

Watch: Brazen thief waves at a shop security camera whilst holding a stolen credit card

National World Explainers

00:55

Watch: The town with the UK’s lowest female life expectancy

02:35

Watch: The Flying Scotsman’s tour of Britain explained as loco heads south this weekend

07:35

Watch: PMQs - Our Politics Editor reacts to the feud over Boris Johnson’s honours list

01:00

Watch: Explained in 60 seconds - Ofsted reforms after teacher takes her own life

More National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Tesco’s Clubcard changes explained in 60 seconds

01:00

Watch: Lewis Capaldi cancels upcoming gigs due to health concerns

06:14

Watch: What’s driving the UK’s record-high migration rate?

03:05

Watch: How to save around £500 on your next car purchase

TV and Culture

03:05

Watch: Man who left pop stardom to become chimney sweep

32:05

Watch: Screen Babble - No Escape, Rome, Baftas, Cleopatra, Mood and Eurovision

12:01

Watch: Spectacular Sheds - A look round Britain’s amazing garden spaces

19:18

Watch: Sam Fender’s road to St James Park - looking back on the North Shields singer’s amazing career

More TV and Culture

06:16

Watch: The Full Monty Returns: Interviews with Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Wim Snape

00:19

Watch: Coldplay singer Chris Martin surprises commuters getting off Cardiff train ahead of gig

03:05

Watch: This Morning - who should replace Philip Schofield?

01:52

Watch: What is this year’s Glastonbury 2023 lineup and who are the headliners?

Podcasts

24:00

Watch: Screen Babble - Best Interests, Black Mirror, Star Trek, Avatar 2 and The Wire

25:41

The Idol, The Full Monty, The Crowded Room and Drop the Dead Donkey | Screen Babble

24:00

Watch: Succession, The Gallows Pole and Brideshead Revisited | Screen Babble

24:00

Watch: Maryland, Malpractice, Local Hero, Poker Face and The Mighty Boosh | Screen Babble

More Podcasts

31:29

Watch: Screen Babble - Eurovision fever, Baftas, Welcome to Wrexham and A Small Light

23:46

Video: Screen Babble featuring our take on Bridgerton, Polite Society, The Royle Family and Catastrophe

39:39

Video: Better, The Last of Us season finale, The Oscars preview, Cheat and Ted Lasso | Screen Babble

32:00

Watch: Screen Babble - 10 years of Broadchurch, Servant of the People and Julia