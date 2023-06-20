Showing Now | Football and Sport
Tottenham fan video: Why Son won’t quit for Saudi Arabia, Maddison ‘favours’ Spurs and Kulusevski ‘steal’
The transfer window is open and Tottenham have already made one significant move with the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus for a reported fee of around £25m.
The Swede - who bagged eight assists and five goals in 18 games in his first season - has agreed a five year contract after his initial 18-month loan was made permanent.
Spurs fan James Trembath gives his verdict on the ‘bargain’ move and also discussed Son Heung-Min and why he won’t quit the club despite rumoured interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. We also look at James Maddison and whether he will sign for Tottenham or Newcastle, and the pros and cons of both transfers.
Up Next
02:05
Watch: Royal Ascot 2023 - Lee’s Sobot’s day one picks including his nap in the St James’ Palace Stakes
12:00
Video verdict: How Brendan Rodgers will overcome the acrimony of Celtic fans after re-appointment as manager
24:00
Video: Declan Rice Arsenal ‘priority’, Kai Havertz latest, Romeo Lavia and big exits | Chris Wheatley Show
03:29
Fan video: Tottenham’s ‘new midfield signing’ that could thrive under Ange Postecoglou
01:19
Watch: Massive ocean search underway to find missing Titanic submarine
00:47
Watch: Smart toddler breaks out of his crib - without leaving a trace
00:36
Watch: Rishi Sunak appears to mock trans women in leaked video
02:00
Watch: Tom Cruise delights fan, five, by signing Top Gun shirt before new Mission: Impossible movie premiere
02:38
Watch: David Cameron tells inquiry that UK was not prepared for COVID pandemic
03:21
Watch: Four people, including two children, found dead at London flat
00:39
Watch: Pedestrian just two seconds away from being hit by a speeding train
00:38
Watch: Brazen thief waves at a shop security camera whilst holding a stolen credit card
00:55
Watch: The town with the UK’s lowest female life expectancy
02:35
Watch: The Flying Scotsman’s tour of Britain explained as loco heads south this weekend
07:35
Watch: PMQs - Our Politics Editor reacts to the feud over Boris Johnson’s honours list
01:00
Watch: Explained in 60 seconds - Ofsted reforms after teacher takes her own life
03:05
Watch: Man who left pop stardom to become chimney sweep
32:05
Watch: Screen Babble - No Escape, Rome, Baftas, Cleopatra, Mood and Eurovision
12:01
Watch: Spectacular Sheds - A look round Britain’s amazing garden spaces
19:18
Watch: Sam Fender’s road to St James Park - looking back on the North Shields singer’s amazing career
06:16
Watch: The Full Monty Returns: Interviews with Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Wim Snape
00:19
Watch: Coldplay singer Chris Martin surprises commuters getting off Cardiff train ahead of gig
03:05
Watch: This Morning - who should replace Philip Schofield?
01:52
Watch: What is this year’s Glastonbury 2023 lineup and who are the headliners?
24:00
Watch: Screen Babble - Best Interests, Black Mirror, Star Trek, Avatar 2 and The Wire
25:41
The Idol, The Full Monty, The Crowded Room and Drop the Dead Donkey | Screen Babble
24:00
Watch: Succession, The Gallows Pole and Brideshead Revisited | Screen Babble
24:00
Watch: Maryland, Malpractice, Local Hero, Poker Face and The Mighty Boosh | Screen Babble
31:29
Watch: Screen Babble - Eurovision fever, Baftas, Welcome to Wrexham and A Small Light
23:46
Video: Screen Babble featuring our take on Bridgerton, Polite Society, The Royle Family and Catastrophe
39:39
Video: Better, The Last of Us season finale, The Oscars preview, Cheat and Ted Lasso | Screen Babble
32:00