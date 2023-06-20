The transfer window is open and Tottenham have already made one significant move with the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus for a reported fee of around £25m.

The Swede - who bagged eight assists and five goals in 18 games in his first season - has agreed a five year contract after his initial 18-month loan was made permanent.

Spurs fan James Trembath gives his verdict on the ‘bargain’ move and also discussed Son Heung-Min and why he won’t quit the club despite rumoured interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. We also look at James Maddison and whether he will sign for Tottenham or Newcastle, and the pros and cons of both transfers.