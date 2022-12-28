Showing Now | Football and Sport
Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future
Tottenham are once again in the headlines as the January transfer window fast approaches.
Spurs ‘won’ last season’s window, with the signings of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski proving crucial as the club went on to secure Champions League football.
Liverpool and Chelsea have already made January signings, with Arsenal also poised to do early business.
Spurs must do the same and ‘act like a big club’, according to NationalWorld’s James Trembath, who believes the window is vital to making or breaking the future of boss Antonio Conte.
Up Next
16:38
Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights
03:36
Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city
01:54
Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star
04:55
Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle
01:41
What strikes are happening in the UK over the New Year period and what services will they affect?
00:46
Watch: Baby panda cubs enjoy play-fighting together
03:05
Watch: Year in review - best and key moments from 2022
00:30
Video: Energy saving - UK government’s new TV ad shares 30-second tips
01:31
Watch: Murder inquiry after man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
01:26
Iran protests 2022: Football legend Ali Daei’s family removed from flight to Dubai
03:54
Watch: Professional baby-namer predicts that “dark and moody” monikers will boom in 2023
00:32
Watch: Aerial video captures people taking part in the annual South Shields Boxing Day Dip
01:35
Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account
00:45
Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?
01:00
Video: Who could be the next James Bond? Latest odds on actors for new 007
01:16
Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer
11:52
Watch: Hold the Front Page - Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar discuss joining National World for new Sky series
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
44:38
Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51