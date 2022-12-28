Tottenham are once again in the headlines as the January transfer window fast approaches.

Spurs ‘won’ last season’s window, with the signings of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski proving crucial as the club went on to secure Champions League football.

Liverpool and Chelsea have already made January signings, with Arsenal also poised to do early business.

Spurs must do the same and ‘act like a big club’, according to NationalWorld’s James Trembath, who believes the window is vital to making or breaking the future of boss Antonio Conte.