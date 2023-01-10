Leeds United are in talks over a trio of transfer targets to fill their striker vacancy, including Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter.

The 20-year-old French forward has been heavily linked to the Elland Road club in a move that, if rumours are true, would be Leeds’ record transfer at £30m plus.

Yorkshire Evening Post football writer Lee Sobot discusses the possible deal, what the France Under 21 ace with ‘bags of potential’ would bring to the Whites, and whether he could have similar to impact to former star Raphinha.