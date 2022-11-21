Showing Now | Football and Sport
Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate
The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is underway, with both England and Wales getting their campaigns started today.
Gareth Southgate’s team defeated Iran convincingly 6-2 in the lunchtime match, while Rob Page’s Wales go head-to-head with the USA in the evening game. However, the football has already been overshadowed by the issue of the rainbow armband.
NationalWorld’s Football Talk panel Jason Jones, Mark Carruthers and Flora Snelson give their instant reaction to England’s victory, plus all the events of day two of the tournament.
And don’t miss our World Cup daily live show each morning at 11am on NationalWorld TV.
