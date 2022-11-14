Aston Villa go into the World Cup break with two successive Premier League victories as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

It was a glorious comeback for Villa, who recorded their first away win of the entire season thanks to a brace from Danny Ings following Alexis Mac Allister’s first minute opener.

Charlie Haffenden - from NationalWorld.com sister title BirminghamWorld - takes stock of Villa’s season so far and gives his mid-season players of the season, while also giving his view on what fans can expect under Unai Emery in the second half of the campaign.