Showing Now | Football and Sport

Charlie Haffenden | 2 hours ago

Video: ‘Different now’ - verdict on Aston Villa’s season so far as two players praised

Aston Villa go into the World Cup break with two successive Premier League victories as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

It was a glorious comeback for Villa, who recorded their first away win of the entire season thanks to a brace from Danny Ings following Alexis Mac Allister’s first minute opener.

Charlie Haffenden - from NationalWorld.com sister title BirminghamWorld - takes stock of Villa’s season so far and gives his mid-season players of the season, while also giving his view on what fans can expect under Unai Emery in the second half of the campaign.

