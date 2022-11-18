Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the headlines after firing a series of attacks on the Manchester United manager, board and players during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

During the interview Ronaldo said that he no longer has any “respect” for his manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese forward also claimed that the Dutchman had “betrayed him” by trying to force him out of the club.

ManchesterWorld football writer Michael Plant gives his verdict after watching the interview, claiming fans will be ‘furious’ and ‘there’s no way back’ for Ronaldo at Old Trafford.