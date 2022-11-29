For the curious.
Showing Now | Football and Sport

NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Video: ‘Gets you off your seat’ - one star Gareth Southgate should unleash for England v Wales

England face Wales tonight in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in what is a ‘local derby’ clash between the two nations.

The Three Lions are all but through to the next phase despite a disappointing draw with the USA on Friday. Wales, however, must win 4-0 to have any chance of qualifying.

The World Cup daily live show panel discuss Phil Foden, his lack of game time, and why now is the ‘perfect time’ to unleash the Man City star onto the World Cup stage.

