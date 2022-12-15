Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action after the World Cup on Boxing Day with a tricky trip to Brentford.

The club’s players have enjoyed mixed fortunes at the tournament with Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty for England against France but Ivan Perisic reaching the semi-final with Croatia and Hugo Lloris and Christian Romero facing each other in Sunday’s final.

The fact so many players have gone deep into the tournament could hinder Antonio Conte’s plans, but also help certain players. Spurs fan James Trembath looks ahead to the season resuming.