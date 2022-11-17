Leeds United fans are anxiously awaiting news on whether ‘legend’ Marcelo Bielsa will take over at rivals Bournemouth.

Reports have emerged linking Bielsa with the Cherries hotseat as The Athletic revealed that the 67-year-old Argentine was on a list of candidates to become the club’s first head coach under their prospective new owner Bill Loley.

Sky Sports also reported that negotiations between Bournemouth and Bielsa had been positive. The Cherries remain under the care of interim boss O’Neil who was asked about the Bielsa links after Saturday’s 3-0 victory at home to Everton.

Yorkshire Evening Post football writer Lee Sobot discusses the rumour and how Bielsa taking charge of a rival could hit Leeds United’s survival chances.