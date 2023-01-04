For the curious.
Will Rooney | an hour ago

Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems

Liverpool’s mixed fortunes this season continued on Monday with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brentford.

The Reds have already signed Cody Gakpo in January, with the forward arriving from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million. He could make his debut in the FA Cup this weekend.

But who would be the ideal signing to help solve the midfield troubles for Jurgen Klopp’s men? LiverpoolWorld writer Will Rooney gives his dream transfer and also discusses the transfer window as a whole for Liverpool.

