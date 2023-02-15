Arsenal take on Manchester City tonight at the Emirates in a huge clash that could go some way to deciding which team is crowned Premier League champions.

Both teams have been excellent in the league so far, but have stuttered slightly in recent weeks. And Pep Guardiola has warned Arsenal that Manchester City are capable of putting together an extended winning run in the Premier League.

In three of the four title-winning seasons Guardiola has enjoyed at the Etihad, the Blues have had winning streaks in the league that have stretched into double figures, and another this campaign would likely hand City a seventh Premier League crown.

ManchesterWorld football writer Michael Plant previews the clash and looks at whether experience could hold the key to which side comes out on top.