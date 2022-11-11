Newcastle United welcome Chelsea to St James’ Park on Saturday tea-time in their final Premier League encounter before the FIFA World Cup 2022 break.

Newcastle host an out-of-form Blues team who have suffered back-to-back league defeats against Brighton and Arsenal, with Graham Potter’s men also bowing out of the Carabao Cup at Man City in midweek.

In contrast Newcastle are on a roll, and victory would cement their place in the top four before the action pauses.

NewcastleWorld football writer Jordan Cronin gives his prediction for Saturday’s game and discusses the one statement no-one could have dreamed of saying before the campaign got under way.