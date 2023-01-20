For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Football and Sport

James Trembath | 3 hours ago

Video: ‘Make or break’ - fan verdict on why Tottenham’s game at Fulham could be key to Antonio Conte’s future

Totteham go into Monday’s Premier League game at Fulham under increasing pressure.

Spurs have lost back-to-back matches, first at home to Arsenal and then at Manchester City on Thursday, blowing a two-goal lead in a game that ended 4-2.

The results - and individual performances in particular - have put Antonio Conte’s future back in the spotlight, especially with him yet to commit to the club beyond his current deal, which expires in the summer.

There’s also yet to be any moves in the transfer window, both in and out of the club, causing frustration among sections of the fanbase.

Tottenham fan James Trembath talks about the encounter at Craven Cottage and what he could see happening should Spurs lose the game.

Up Next

25:28

Watch: Women’s Super League - Latest transfer news with ATAFootball Transfer Specialist Rob Pratley

18:23

Women’s Super League - Arsenal vs Chelsea reaction, and the title race - who will lift the trophy?

31:44

Football Talk: Chelsea’s deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and looking ahead to this week’s Premier League action

03:33

Watch: ‘Writing on the wall’ - verdict on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future as formation tweak considered

News

01:00

Watch: Who might be the new judge on Britain’s Got Talent?

03:05

Watch: The Power of Powerlifting - Positivity after adversity | Get Fit or Fitter, Episode 3 of 3

03:04

Watch: Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand Prime Minister

00:00

Watch live: First Minister’s Questions - Nicola Sturgeon takes questions from MSPs

More News

00:56

Watch: Nurses march across London

03:05

PMQs: Calls to fix ‘broken’ public services as thousands of nurses begin another 2-day walkout

06:40

Watch: Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson faces MPs’ questions on dispute at BEIS select committee hearing

02:06

Watch: Over half of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a bed at one NHS hospital

National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: How to ensure your first choice school for your child this September

03:05

Watch: How much more expensive are prepayment meters for energy bills and will they be banned?

02:20

Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope

01:55

Watch: Pregnant women who catch Covid face a ‘seven times increased risk of dying’ - research

More National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: More than a third of parents would take holidays in term time to save money

02:18

Watch: When was the first Australian open?

03:05

Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff

03:05

Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?

TV and Culture

15:34

Watch: Our reporters try indoor sky diving and bunny yoga | Bragging Rights

04:27

Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters

03:05

February half term: Our getaway guide

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

More TV and Culture

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

Podcasts

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

More Podcasts

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power