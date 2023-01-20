Showing Now | Football and Sport
Video: ‘Make or break’ - fan verdict on why Tottenham’s game at Fulham could be key to Antonio Conte’s future
Totteham go into Monday’s Premier League game at Fulham under increasing pressure.
Spurs have lost back-to-back matches, first at home to Arsenal and then at Manchester City on Thursday, blowing a two-goal lead in a game that ended 4-2.
The results - and individual performances in particular - have put Antonio Conte’s future back in the spotlight, especially with him yet to commit to the club beyond his current deal, which expires in the summer.
There’s also yet to be any moves in the transfer window, both in and out of the club, causing frustration among sections of the fanbase.
Tottenham fan James Trembath talks about the encounter at Craven Cottage and what he could see happening should Spurs lose the game.
Up Next
25:28
Watch: Women’s Super League - Latest transfer news with ATAFootball Transfer Specialist Rob Pratley
18:23
Women’s Super League - Arsenal vs Chelsea reaction, and the title race - who will lift the trophy?
31:44
Football Talk: Chelsea’s deal for Mykhailo Mudryk and looking ahead to this week’s Premier League action
03:33
Watch: ‘Writing on the wall’ - verdict on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham future as formation tweak considered
01:00
Watch: Who might be the new judge on Britain’s Got Talent?
03:05
Watch: The Power of Powerlifting - Positivity after adversity | Get Fit or Fitter, Episode 3 of 3
03:04
Watch: Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand Prime Minister
00:00
Watch live: First Minister’s Questions - Nicola Sturgeon takes questions from MSPs
00:56
Watch: Nurses march across London
03:05
PMQs: Calls to fix ‘broken’ public services as thousands of nurses begin another 2-day walkout
06:40
Watch: Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson faces MPs’ questions on dispute at BEIS select committee hearing
02:06
Watch: Over half of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a bed at one NHS hospital
03:05
Watch: How to ensure your first choice school for your child this September
03:05
Watch: How much more expensive are prepayment meters for energy bills and will they be banned?
02:20
Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope
01:55
Watch: Pregnant women who catch Covid face a ‘seven times increased risk of dying’ - research
03:05
Watch: More than a third of parents would take holidays in term time to save money
02:18
Watch: When was the first Australian open?
03:05
Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff
03:05
Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?
15:34
Watch: Our reporters try indoor sky diving and bunny yoga | Bragging Rights
04:27
Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters
03:05
February half term: Our getaway guide
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
02:07
Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London
00:44
A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day
01:00
Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37