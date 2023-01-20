Totteham go into Monday’s Premier League game at Fulham under increasing pressure.

Spurs have lost back-to-back matches, first at home to Arsenal and then at Manchester City on Thursday, blowing a two-goal lead in a game that ended 4-2.

The results - and individual performances in particular - have put Antonio Conte’s future back in the spotlight, especially with him yet to commit to the club beyond his current deal, which expires in the summer.

There’s also yet to be any moves in the transfer window, both in and out of the club, causing frustration among sections of the fanbase.

Tottenham fan James Trembath talks about the encounter at Craven Cottage and what he could see happening should Spurs lose the game.