Rangers are in the market for a new manager following the decision to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Ibrox board have made the decision to part ways with the Dutchman halfway through his first full season in charge after returning to Glasgow on a three-and-a-half year contract last November to replace Steven Gerrard in the dugout.

The 47-year-old appeared to have been given a stay of execution after the opening days of the World Cup break passed without any announcement as he celebrated the anniversary of taking the job last Friday.

GlasgowWorld football writer Lewis Anderson brings you the very latest and looks at the contruting factors around the decision.