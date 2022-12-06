Jude Bellingham continues to dazzle at the World Cup 2022 for England, which is only enhancing his transfer value.

The 19-year-old is one of the most coveted players in the world, with the midfielder expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool are huge admirers of Bellingham, with Sky Germany reporting he’s Jurgen Klopp’s No.1 target. Manchester City and Real Madrid are also keen on the teenage star, whose price tag has been mooted at more than £100 million.

LiverpoolWorld football writer Will Rooney discusses the latest and gives one reason that could rule the Reds out of the race to sign Bellingham, while also predicting other January transfer activity at Anfield.