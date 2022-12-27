For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Football and Sport

Lee Sobot | an hour ago

Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city

Leeds United host Manchester City on Wednesday in their first game back in the Premier League since the World Cup.

The Whites face the daunting prospect of trying to stop goal machine Erling Haaland - the Norwegian striker who was born in Leeds and is rumoured to be a Whites fan.

Jesse Marsch admits City's squad is one of the best in the world - if not the best. But he remains upbeat about his side's chances with against-all-odds victories over the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea still fresh in the memory.

Football writer Lee Sobot previews the game and the one thing Leeds United must do to have any chance of stopping Haaland and co at Elland Road.

Up Next

01:54

Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star

04:55

Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle

02:37

Video: ‘Grab it with both hands’ - how World Cup could open door for player all Tottenham fans want to see

03:23

Video: ‘Potentially might happen’ - writer names three forwards who could join Man Utd in January window

News

01:26

Iran protests 2022: Football legend Ali Daei’s family removed from flight to Dubai

03:54

Watch: Professional baby-namer predicts that “dark and moody” monikers will boom in 2023

03:05

Video: Year in review - best and key moments from 2022

00:32

Watch: Aerial video captures people taking part in the annual South Shields Boxing Day Dip

More News

01:08

Watch: Police use chainsaw on cocaine dealer’s door during drug bust

08:30

Watch: King’s Christmas speech (in full): Charles III praises groups helping people struggling with cost of living crisis

01:00

Watch: Rail fares to rise by a maximum of 5.9% next March

00:51

Watch: Tank full of Santas causes traffic chaos in Cornwall

National World Explainers

00:45

Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?

01:00

Video: Who could be the next James Bond? Latest odds on actors for new 007

01:16

Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer

03:05

Watch: Christmas gifting guide - Top tech gifts of the year

More National World Explainers

01:00

Video: Should we abolish the House of Lords?

01:55

Video: Is it Strep A or a cold? Key symptoms to look out for explained

03:05

Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?

01:00

Video: Compensation - What to do if your train is delayed or cancelled

TV and Culture

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

44:38

Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

More TV and Culture

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special