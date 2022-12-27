Leeds United host Manchester City on Wednesday in their first game back in the Premier League since the World Cup.

The Whites face the daunting prospect of trying to stop goal machine Erling Haaland - the Norwegian striker who was born in Leeds and is rumoured to be a Whites fan.

Jesse Marsch admits City's squad is one of the best in the world - if not the best. But he remains upbeat about his side's chances with against-all-odds victories over the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea still fresh in the memory.

Football writer Lee Sobot previews the game and the one thing Leeds United must do to have any chance of stopping Haaland and co at Elland Road.