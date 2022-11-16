Fans' expectations are high after England followed up their historic Euro 2022 victory with wins over formidable opponents the USA and Japan.

The Lionesses have also suffered some disappointing results, though, and with new players coming through the World Cup team could look quite different to this summer's champions.

As Qatar 2022 whets Lioness fans' appetites for next year's tournament, we take a look at what Sarina Wiegman needs to focus on to give her side the best chance in Australia and New Zealand.

Join Flora Snelson and Susanna Sealy for this week’s Women’s Super League Football Show.