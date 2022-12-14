Manchester United could be set for a busy January transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options.

New names are linked in the media each day to Old Trafford, including Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema - a move which is very unlikely to happen.

ManchesterWorld football writer Michael Plant discusses the three deals he believes could be doable should ten Hag want to make the move.

The club have a gap in the squad for a striker following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.