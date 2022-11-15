Showing Now | Football and Sport
Video: ‘Rolls Royce player’ - Spurs ace hailed as clue to team’s poor performances revealed
Tottenham sit nestled in fourth spot in the Premier League and are through, just, to the last 16 of the Champions League in what, on paper, looks like a solid start to the campaign.
But performances have been poor with a lack of intensity and player form questioned due to the hectic fixture schedule so far.
Spurs fan James Trembath says the team ‘isn’t a million miles off’ as he discusse the highs and lows so far, plus identifies two star performers and also a possible clue as to why performances have been so patchy.
