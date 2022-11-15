Tottenham sit nestled in fourth spot in the Premier League and are through, just, to the last 16 of the Champions League in what, on paper, looks like a solid start to the campaign.

But performances have been poor with a lack of intensity and player form questioned due to the hectic fixture schedule so far.

Spurs fan James Trembath says the team ‘isn’t a million miles off’ as he discusse the highs and lows so far, plus identifies two star performers and also a possible clue as to why performances have been so patchy.