Newcastle United remain third in the Premier League table following a 1-0 win over Chelsea going in to the World Cup break.

A seventh clean sheet of the campaign extended the club’s unbeaten run to 10 matches and earn their fifth straight win.

Newcastle fans are dreaming of European qualification.

United have 30 points already. For perspective, they didn’t reach that mark for 2021/22 until March 10 this year.

Jordan Cronin reflects on the season so far and talks about Eddie Howe, why spending hasn’t been a factor in the main and identifies the star who ‘epitomizes’ the progress made by the club.