Manchester City dropped points in their final game before the World Cup break, as they lost 2-1 to Brentford on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men weren’t at their best against the Bees and struggled to break down their low block, while the visitors did offer a threat on the break. Ivan Toney got both goals on the afternoon, with Phil Foden scoring for City in the latter stages of the first half.

Despite the setback, City are well placed in the league and through to the last 16 of the Champions League, plus the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

Here, Michael Plant from ManchesterWorld, reflects on the big talking points in City’s season so far and his concerns after the World Cup.