Manchester United picked up a last-gasp away win against Fulham courtesy of youngster Alejandro Garnacho’s goal to go in to the World Cup break on a high.

The game looked as though it was heading towards a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage before the 18-year-old struck at the death.

The result leaves Manchester United fifth in the Premier League table, three points off the top four but with a game in hand over some of their rivals.

After a slow start with back-to-back defeats, Erik ten Hag has started to impose his blueprint on the team. But what’s changed and who’s stood out so far this season. Michael Plant, from ManchesterWorld, gives his verdict.