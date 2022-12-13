Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022

The PDC World Darts Championship is not just the most prestigious tournament in the sport, as well as being the event with the highest prize fund, but it’s also considered by many to be the most exciting format of any major tournament. While most competitions are scored entirely on legs, the World Championships uses a sets format which often allows for stunning comebacks and thrilling matches which can go all the way with two players neck and neck. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more coverage.