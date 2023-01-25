Showing Now | Football and Sport
Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope kept his tenth clean sheet in a row as the Magpies beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.
The England stopper made a couple of important saves, including one from Che Adams with his foot that he made look routine.
His performance led to claims from midfielder Bruno Guimarães afterwards that Pope is the best in the world in his position right now.
LocalTV journalists Dan Wales and Charles Hague Jones debate the keeper, who’s better and whether Pope - who’s conceded just 11 league goals this season in total - is actually on top of the world.
Up Next
05:04
Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup
03:56
Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope
27:41
Video: ‘I’d give it to’ - journalist names manager to get Everton out of ‘mess’ | Football Talk Show
07:31
Video: Next Everton manager odds: who is likely to replace Frank Lampard?
03:05
Video: High street shopping - 1.4 million people must travel more than an hour to reach their local bank
00:48
Watch: Britain’s fastest police officer chases down van
00:00
Watch live: Rishi Sunak takes on Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions
03:05
Video: Households paid to cut energy use from today - check to see if you are eligible
04:00
Watch: Crooks who strapped an ATM to their car get caught by police helicopter
02:05
Watch: Driver speeds at 115mph and nearly hit school children before smashing into another car in police chase
01:32
Video: Car on fire outside Buckingham Palace
03:05
Video: Inflation “likely to fall rapidly this year” says Bank of England Governor
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
02:35
Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained
03:08
Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do
01:00
Watch: Burns Night - When and what is it, and how do we celebrate the life of Robert Burns?
01:00
Video: King Charles III Coronation: All you need to know
23:14
Video: Expert breaks down what is happening in Iran as anti-government protests continue
02:20
Chinese New Year 2023: What is my Chinese Zodiac sign? What Year of the Rabbit means for 2023 - and horoscope
01:00
Video: Can I get paid time off work if my children are impacted by the teachers’ strikes?
07:28
Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera
15:41
Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role
03:05
Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?
03:05
Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44