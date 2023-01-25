Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope kept his tenth clean sheet in a row as the Magpies beat Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

The England stopper made a couple of important saves, including one from Che Adams with his foot that he made look routine.

His performance led to claims from midfielder Bruno Guimarães afterwards that Pope is the best in the world in his position right now.

LocalTV journalists Dan Wales and Charles Hague Jones debate the keeper, who’s better and whether Pope - who’s conceded just 11 league goals this season in total - is actually on top of the world.