This week on the Women’s Super League Show: our team of experts discuss the surprising 0-0 draws between Arsenal and West Ham as well as Manchester United and Everton. The team also talk about what the Gunners need to do to get back to the top of the Women’s Super League this coming weekend. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.