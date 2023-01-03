Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves

Michael Plant of ManchesterWorld gives his post-match thoughts on WOLMUN on New Year’s Eve. Manchester United won the game with a second-half goal from forward Marcus Rashford after he came off the bench. The England international was dropped from the starting line up by coach Erik ten Hag because he was late for a team meeting after he slept in. The goal also continues Rashford's streak of goals with the forward scoring in every game since he returned from the World Cup.