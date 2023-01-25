Everton face a hectic end to the transfer window with several exits linked and the need to bolster their attacking options.

The club thought they’d secured the signing of forward Arnaut Danjuma from Villareal before his 11th hour move to Tottenham, which was confirmed by the North London outfit this afternoon.

With key players Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana rumoured to potentially leave Goodison Park this January, there’s a desperate need to add quality to the squad as they continue to fight relegation from the Premier League.

