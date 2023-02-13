National World football content editor Chris Wheatley answers a selection of your reader questions following Arsenal’s controversial 1-1 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday, which could damage their title hopes.

Chris discusses when star striker Gabriel Jesus - spotted at The Emirates on Saturday - is likely to return and also assesses the summer transfer window and whether The Gunners will move again for Aston Villa’s defensive midfield ace Douglas Luiz.

Plus, Chris looks ahead to Manchester City in a huge clash on Wednesday, and names two players who could be at risk of being benched as Mikel Arteta looks to freshen up the starting 11. Do you agree?