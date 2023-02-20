Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: Chris Wheatley show - truth over Kieran Tierney to Newcastle links and Reiss Nelson exit
Arsenal moved clear again at the top of the Premier League - with a game in hand over their rivals -with a dramatic 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.
The Gunners came from behind to grind out a result thanks to an excellent second half display that saw them bounce back after a mini blip.
Chris Wheatley and Jason Jones review the weekend action which could be ‘title defining’, while Chris also answers reader questions on the futures of now second-choice left back Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson. Both have been linked with moves away this summer.
Chris also gives you the best ever moments he’s witnessed as an Arsenal fan.
Up Next
03:05
Watch: Life after rugby with Ben Cohen (Episode 2)
06:45
Watch: Life after rugby with Austin Healey (Episode 1)
02:17
Watch: ‘You never know’ - Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the top four assessed, with one key caveat
03:07
Video: ‘How they respond to pressure’ - prediction on who wins Arsenal v Man City title clash
00:26
Watch: Nicola Bulley - Body found in river where mum went missing
00:55
Watch: Tiger cubs born at Chester Zoo
03:05
Ambulance strikes: “Without CPR I wouldn’t be here today” - Glenn Hoddle
10:47
Watch: Nicola Bulley - Facts without speculation
32:32
Watch: Nicola Sturgeon resigns - The Scotsman political team give their reaction to the surprise news today
03:05
Watch: Could PM Rishi Sunak be gone before the next election?
03:05
Random Acts of Kindness Day: What’s the kindest thing you’ve ever done for a stranger?
04:46
Watch: Last resident of ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move
01:00
Watch: BAFTAs 2023 - All you need to know
03:05
Watch: Martin Lewis: A water meter could save you hundreds of pounds plus other money saving tips
01:18
Watch: Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters
03:05
Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home
08:21
Watch: Recreating the mackem classic the pink slice as a pancake dessert
15:13
Watch: Ultimate UK Skyline challenge - Which city has the best views in Britain? | Bragging Rights
03:05
Watch: Midge Ure - Legendary musician talks Eurovision, Live Aid & George Martin
03:05
Watch: Holidays - How to save big on you Summer getaway
28:28
Watch: Screen Babble - Happy Valley Finale, Pamela, a Love Story, The Gold and Scream Queens
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42