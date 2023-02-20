Arsenal moved clear again at the top of the Premier League - with a game in hand over their rivals -with a dramatic 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Gunners came from behind to grind out a result thanks to an excellent second half display that saw them bounce back after a mini blip.

Chris Wheatley and Jason Jones review the weekend action which could be ‘title defining’, while Chris also answers reader questions on the futures of now second-choice left back Kieran Tierney and Reiss Nelson. Both have been linked with moves away this summer.

Chris also gives you the best ever moments he’s witnessed as an Arsenal fan.