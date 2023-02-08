Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: Darts at the most popular stage it’s ever been after captivating World Championship final
After the immense World Championship final which saw the greatest leg of darts ever thrown, the darting world has taken off going completely worldwide and gaining a reach the sport has never seen before. Darts matches are made up of legs and sets, with each set being the best of five legs (the first to three legs taking the set). The first two rounds are the best of five sets (first to three), while the third and fourth rounds are the best of seven sets (first to four). The quarter-finals are the best of nine sets (first to five), the semi-finals the best of 11 sets (first to six) and the final a marathon best of 13 sets (first to seven).
Up Next
28:25
Watch: Kick and Chase Six Nations Show - England agony, Scotland ecstasy and Welsh comeback delight
02:47
Watch: ‘Special connection’ - why Harry Kane’s record-breaking Tottenham feat may ‘boost new contract hopes’
19:50
Watch: ‘Keen’ - Declan Rice to Arsenal verdict plus why Everton was ‘good defeat’ | Chris Wheatley Show
36:34
Watch: Kick & Chase Rugby Show - Six Nations preview including England v Scotland
01:00
Watch: Death toll rises in Turkey and Syria following devastating earthquakes
03:05
Watch: NHS Nurse strike day two - What does Liverpool think?
03:45
Sirens and ski slopes: Ukraine’s ski resorts amidst war | Our reporter inside Ukraine
02:23
Watch: Nicola Bulley - Tracing the steps of missing Lancashire mum
03:05
Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home
02:18
Watch: What is bed blocking and how is it impacting the NHS crisis?
03:05
Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
01:05
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
03:05
Watch: Valentine’s Day: Sweet treats to buy at Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers | Episode 2
03:05
Watch: Happy Valley Finale - What do Hebden Bridge locals make of the programme as a whole?
03:05
Watch: Meals on a budget: Griddled courgette ribbons, chilli & feta
03:05
Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44