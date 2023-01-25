Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup

The village of Darvel reacts the giant killing of Aberdeen FC in the Scottish Cup.The victory by the Ayrshire town’s local football team in the Scottish Cup is being hailed as the biggest shock in the tournament’s other top-flight side has previously lost to a team five divisions down the pecking order, but the managing director of ‘Brownings The Bakers’ says the West of Scotland League has all the ingredients to be an even greater hotbed of latent talent. Darvel won their Premier League last season but missed out on promotion to the Lowland League - which acts as a feeder to the Scottish Professional Football League - after losing to East of Scotland champions Tranent.