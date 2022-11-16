Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball attracted a top bid of £2million at auction, but failed to reach a reserve as negotiations with interested parties and the seller over its sale continue.

The Argentinian superstar scored two of the most famous goals in football history during the World Cup quarter final in Mexico City 36 years ago.

The white Adidas Azteca ball was first punched into the net past Peter Shilton in the 51st minute in one of the most controversial sporting moments of all time.

The historic football was sold by Ali Bin Nasser - the Tunisian referee who allowed the infamous handball goal.

He said: “This ball is part of international football history - it feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world.”