For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Football and Sport

Will Rooney | 36 minutes ago

Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window

The pressure continued to mount on Everton boss Frank Lampard after Tuesday’s thrashing at home to Brighton.

The defeat came on the back of a positive 1-1 draw at Man City on Saturday, and once again shone a light on the Toffees’ struggles in front of goal this season.

LiverpoolWorld writer Will Rooney discusses Everton’s need for a forward who can play across the front line in January. Should they target a proven Premiership player that would command a lofty price tag, or take a gamble on emerging talents from The Championship?

Up Next

03:33

Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems

14:12

Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview

02:11

Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves

03:28

Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future

News

02:15

Watch: Cave explorers share their scary escape from a flooding tunnel

03:05

Watch: Here’s what people in Birmingham think about the NHS strikes

03:05

Watch: Acorn Union assist renters who are struggling in the current housing crisis

02:09

Watch: From 1899 to Daredevil - Five of the most annoying Netflix cancellations

More News

00:37

Watch: ‘Thor’ the Walrus continues his journey along the UK coastline

01:21

Watch: CCTV footage shows ‘chancer’ breaking into car in residential street

03:09

Watch: New Year Honours 2023 - Queen singer Brian May is made a sir, while lionesses are honoured

00:28

Watch: Arctic walrus named Thor has appears off the coast of Yorkshire

National World Explainers

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

03:05

Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more

01:29

Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained

More National World Explainers

01:35

Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account

00:45

Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?

01:00

Video: Who could be the next James Bond? Latest odds on actors for new 007

01:16

Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer

TV and Culture

02:01

Watch: 10 of the best affordable city breaks

02:39

Baba Vanga predictions 2023: what are they, what were her previous predictions that came true in 2022?

03:46

Video: On The Box - what to watch and stream in January 2023 including Happy Valley finale

11:52

Watch: Hold the Front Page - Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar discuss joining National World for new Sky series

More TV and Culture

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

44:38

Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special