Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window
The pressure continued to mount on Everton boss Frank Lampard after Tuesday’s thrashing at home to Brighton.
The defeat came on the back of a positive 1-1 draw at Man City on Saturday, and once again shone a light on the Toffees’ struggles in front of goal this season.
LiverpoolWorld writer Will Rooney discusses Everton’s need for a forward who can play across the front line in January. Should they target a proven Premiership player that would command a lofty price tag, or take a gamble on emerging talents from The Championship?
Up Next
03:33
Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems
14:12
Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview
02:11
Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves
03:28
Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future
02:15
Watch: Cave explorers share their scary escape from a flooding tunnel
03:05
Watch: Here’s what people in Birmingham think about the NHS strikes
03:05
Watch: Acorn Union assist renters who are struggling in the current housing crisis
02:09
Watch: From 1899 to Daredevil - Five of the most annoying Netflix cancellations
00:37
Watch: ‘Thor’ the Walrus continues his journey along the UK coastline
01:21
Watch: CCTV footage shows ‘chancer’ breaking into car in residential street
03:09
Watch: New Year Honours 2023 - Queen singer Brian May is made a sir, while lionesses are honoured
00:28
Watch: Arctic walrus named Thor has appears off the coast of Yorkshire
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
03:05
Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more
01:29
Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained
02:01
Watch: 10 of the best affordable city breaks
02:39
Baba Vanga predictions 2023: what are they, what were her previous predictions that came true in 2022?
03:46
Video: On The Box - what to watch and stream in January 2023 including Happy Valley finale
11:52
Watch: Hold the Front Page - Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar discuss joining National World for new Sky series
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
44:38
Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51