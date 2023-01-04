The pressure continued to mount on Everton boss Frank Lampard after Tuesday’s thrashing at home to Brighton.

The defeat came on the back of a positive 1-1 draw at Man City on Saturday, and once again shone a light on the Toffees’ struggles in front of goal this season.

LiverpoolWorld writer Will Rooney discusses Everton’s need for a forward who can play across the front line in January. Should they target a proven Premiership player that would command a lofty price tag, or take a gamble on emerging talents from The Championship?