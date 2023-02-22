For the curious.
Watch: ‘Doctor Tottenham’ - fan fears ahead of huge Spurs v Chelsea derby clash as dangerman identified

Tottenham take on Chelsea on Sunday in a huge London derby clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham have recorded back-to-back home wins over Man City and West Ham without conceding a goal, while Chelsea’s struggles continued last weekend with a home loss to Southampton.

But Spurs fan James Trembath is fearful ahead of the game, with the visitors boasting a huge ‘hoodoo’ over Tottenham during the Premier League era.

In his latest Q&A video James discusses Spurs’ chances - which, if going to current form - should be positive, but also why he fears one Chelsea star who breaks the lines and finds pockets of space that could hurt the hosts.

