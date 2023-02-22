Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: ‘Doctor Tottenham’ - fan fears ahead of huge Spurs v Chelsea derby clash as dangerman identified
Tottenham take on Chelsea on Sunday in a huge London derby clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham have recorded back-to-back home wins over Man City and West Ham without conceding a goal, while Chelsea’s struggles continued last weekend with a home loss to Southampton.
But Spurs fan James Trembath is fearful ahead of the game, with the visitors boasting a huge ‘hoodoo’ over Tottenham during the Premier League era.
In his latest Q&A video James discusses Spurs’ chances - which, if going to current form - should be positive, but also why he fears one Chelsea star who breaks the lines and finds pockets of space that could hurt the hosts.
Up Next
12:00
Watch: Chris Wheatley show - truth over Kieran Tierney to Newcastle links and Reiss Nelson exit
03:05
Watch: Life after rugby with Ben Cohen (Episode 2)
06:45
Watch: Life after rugby with Austin Healey (Episode 1)
02:17
Watch: ‘You never know’ - Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the top four assessed, with one key caveat
03:05
Watch: With families struggling to feed their children, should school meals should be universal?
03:05
Watch: Online Safety: Two out of three parents concerned by content their child has seen online
03:05
Watch: Four-day working week - How would an extra day off affect your life?
03:05
Watch: Prepare for the cold: North Pole winds to hit within days
03:05
Watch: How do Avon and Somerset police officers deal with illegal e-scooters?
03:05
Watch: Around 2,000 ambulance workers across the North West walked out on Monday
04:38
Video: Nicola Bulley search latest - police confirm body found in River Wyre is missing mum-of-two
00:26
Watch: Nicola Bulley - Body found in river where mum went missing
01:00
Watch: BAFTAs 2023 - All you need to know
03:05
Watch: Martin Lewis: A water meter could save you hundreds of pounds plus other money saving tips
01:18
Watch: Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters
03:05
Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home
04:35
Watch: Couple ditch high-flying jobs to live on a narrowboat with their child
03:05
Watch: Money-saving recipe idea - Chorizo and fennel seed pasta
08:21
Watch: Recreating the mackem classic the pink slice as a pancake dessert
15:13
Watch: Ultimate UK Skyline challenge - Which city has the best views in Britain? | Bragging Rights
28:28
Watch: Screen Babble - Happy Valley Finale, Pamela, a Love Story, The Gold and Scream Queens
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42