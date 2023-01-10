For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | Football and Sport

James Trembath | 3 hours ago

Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish

Tottenham are yet to make any transfer window moves this January - but the rumour mill is starting to hot up.

Rumours continue to swirl around the signing of wingback Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, but so far Spurs appear unwilling to pay his £36.7m release clause.

A new name appearing in recent days is Brighton and Belgium midfielder Leandro Trossard, who’s been in fine form this season for the South coast club.

Spurs fan James Trembath rates the latest rumours and discusses whether a move for Trossard could signal Antonio Conte being granted his transfer wish.

Up Next

03:33

Video: ‘Bags of potential, another Raphinha?’ - verdict on potential record Leeds United signing

03:10

Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window

03:33

Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems

14:12

Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview

News

01:30

Watch: Puppies and £250k worth of share certificates are just some the weirdest items left at Travelodge hotels in 2022

03:05

Watch: Have your perceptions of the royal family changed in light of Prince Harry’s memoir?

00:12

Watch: Amazing footage shows a meteor travelling across the skies of Britain

04:15

Watch: Couple cut their bills by 50% by trading their £200k two-bed flat for a 40ft yacht

More News

00:18

Watch: Firefighters rescue trapped horse from sinkhole in West Yorkshire

03:42

Watch: Health Secretary Steve Barclay outlines three steps the government are taking to tackle the NHS crisis

01:00

Watch: More than a million UK households overcrowded, with not enough rooms for occupants

02:22

Watch: Artist spends £4,000 building replica of Lake District from 200,000 Lego bricks

National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

07:56

Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

More National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more

01:29

Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained

01:35

Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account

00:45

Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?

TV and Culture

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

More TV and Culture

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

00:59

Watch: Iron Maiden to be immortalised as Royal Mail stamps

01:48

Watch: Dancing on Ice 2023 - Who are this year’s celebrity contestants?

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special