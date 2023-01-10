Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish
Tottenham are yet to make any transfer window moves this January - but the rumour mill is starting to hot up.
Rumours continue to swirl around the signing of wingback Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, but so far Spurs appear unwilling to pay his £36.7m release clause.
A new name appearing in recent days is Brighton and Belgium midfielder Leandro Trossard, who’s been in fine form this season for the South coast club.
Spurs fan James Trembath rates the latest rumours and discusses whether a move for Trossard could signal Antonio Conte being granted his transfer wish.
