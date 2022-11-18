In less just two days’ time, Qatar will become the first ever middle eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar’s successful bid to host the World Cup has proven to be one of the most controversial moments in the history of the sport, following accusations of bribery and corruption from footballs governing body FIFA.

These claims are explored in a brand new Netflix documentary FIFA Uncovered, which has been released this week.

NationalWorld football writer Susanna Sealy sits down with filmmaker Miles Coleman to discuss the show, including why Sepp Blatter agreed to take part.