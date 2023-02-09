The Football Talk podcast is back to look at the allegations surrounding Man City plus who could be in line to replace Jesse Marsch at Leeds United and the revival of Sheffield Wednesday under Darren Moore. Join our sports journalists Martyn Simpson, Mark Carruthers and special guest Joe Crann from the Star in Sheffield. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.