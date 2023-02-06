Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: ‘Keen’ - Declan Rice to Arsenal verdict plus why Everton was ‘good defeat’ | Chris Wheatley Show
The Chris Wheatley Show is a new weekly series talking all things Arsenal and the Premier League.
In this second episode, Chris and host Jason Jones discuss Arsenal's surprise defeat to Everton in what Chris says might be a ‘good defeat’ if there is such a thing.
Chris also answers your questions, including whether Declan Rice will move across London from West Ham this summer.
Chris believes there’s a ‘good chance’ Arsenal could land the England star but they’ll likely face competition from Chelsea and have to shell out at least £85m to complete the deal.
Up Next
36:34
Watch: Kick & Chase Rugby Show - Six Nations preview including England v Scotland
19:10
Watch: Football Talk - Transfer Window Fallout; Fernandez to Chelsea and Gordon to Newcastle; our best and worst picks
23:05
WSL transfer round-up: Could Alessia Russo be the first £1m signing and who to watch this weekend
14:02
Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered
06:41
Watch: The disappearance of Nicola Bulley - an in-depth look
09:40
Watch: True Crime Stories - The unsolved murder of Jonathan Matondo
03:23
Watch: West Midlands restaurant named best in the UK
06:48
Watch: Are the Met Police are doing enough for victims of rape?
03:05
Watch: Cost of living crisis leading to a big increase in mental health problems
03:05
Watch: Rishi Sunak - A turbulent first 100 days in office
03:05
Watch: Life in Birmingham’s most deprived area
09:12
Watch: UK Crime Caught on Camera - Motorcycle MC jailed, MOD helicopter v flytipper, NCA officers bust gang
03:05
Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home
02:18
Watch: What is bed blocking and how is it impacting the NHS crisis?
03:05
Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
01:05
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
03:05
Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?
03:05
Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1
03:38
On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard
04:21
Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery
07:28
Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera
15:41
Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role
03:05
Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?
03:05
Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44