The Chris Wheatley Show is a new weekly series talking all things Arsenal and the Premier League.

In this second episode, Chris and host Jason Jones discuss Arsenal's surprise defeat to Everton in what Chris says might be a ‘good defeat’ if there is such a thing.

Chris also answers your questions, including whether Declan Rice will move across London from West Ham this summer.

Chris believes there’s a ‘good chance’ Arsenal could land the England star but they’ll likely face competition from Chelsea and have to shell out at least £85m to complete the deal.