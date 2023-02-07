Sports reporters Martyn Simpson, James Copley and Phil Bramley discuss all the action from the opening weekend of the 2023 Six Nations Championship where Ireland were convincing winners over Wales in Cardiff, Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup by defeating England at Twickenham in Steve Borthwick’s first game in charge and reigning Grand Slam champions France survived a scare as they were pushed all the way by Italy in Rome. Be sure to follow all of our rugby coverage at Nationalworld.com.