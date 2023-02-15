Showing Now | Football and Sport
Watch: Life after rugby with Austin Healey (Episode 1)
Former, Leicester Tigers, England, and British & Irish Lions rugby union player, Austin Healey, sat down with Daniel Wales and Charles Hague Jones to reflect upon his career in the game.
You can watch part two of this video here.
They looked back at winning Premiership titles, scoring a hattrick in the Six Nations, and getting injured just before the 2003 Rugby World Cup, in an entertaining and revealing interview.
Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.
Up Next
02:17
Watch: ‘You never know’ - Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the top four assessed, with one key caveat
03:07
Video: ‘How they respond to pressure’ - prediction on who wins Arsenal v Man City title clash
02:54
Watch: Stars axed and the formation change Antonio Conte should make to rekindle Tottenham’s attacking verve
22:09
Watch: Kick and Chase Rugby Six Nations Podcast - Scotland secure second win
10:47
Watch: Nicola Bulley - Facts without speculation
32:32
Watch: Nicola Sturgeon resigns - The Scotsman political team give their reaction to the surprise news today
03:05
Watch: Could PM Rishi Sunak be gone before the next election?
03:05
Random Acts of Kindness Day: What’s the kindest thing you’ve ever done for a stranger?
04:46
Watch: Last resident of ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move
01:00
Watch: S Club 7 are back - Here is all you need to know and where to get tickets
01:03
Watch: Turkey Syria Earthquake: Four year old girl rescued after more than a week buried in rubble
01:07
Watch: Wild elephant goes on a rampage and charges at shop full of customers
01:00
Watch: BAFTAs 2023 - All you need to know
03:05
Watch: Martin Lewis: A water meter could save you hundreds of pounds plus other money saving tips
01:18
Watch: Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters
03:05
Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home
03:05
Watch: Midge Ure - Legendary musician talks Eurovision, Live Aid & George Martin
03:05
Watch: Holidays - How to save big on you Summer getaway
03:05
Watch: A look around the newly-renovated Manchester Museum
03:05
Watch: What would you do or buy first if you won the National Lottery?
03:05
Valentine’s Day: We visit Green & Field Florist | Episode 3
03:05
Valentine’s Day: Sweet treats to buy at Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers | Episode 2
11:17
Watch: Prince Harry, LeBron James and Burt Bacharach - inside the world of showbiz this week
03:05
Watch: What do you do to celebrate Valentine’s Day?
28:28
Watch: Screen Babble - Happy Valley Finale, Pamela, a Love Story, The Gold and Scream Queens
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42